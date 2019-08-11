Ruto warns Jubilee politicians against focus on 2022, says they have a debt to Kenyans

Deputy President William Ruto has urged leaders to focus on their mandate of serving the people.

He reminded them that they have a debt to Kenyans through the pledges they made to the electorate in 2017.

In particular, Ruto asked Jubilee politicians to pay attention to the party’s manifesto, whose prime goal is to transform the country.

“The debt of developing Kenya should be given the prominence that it deserves. We should not be distracted by either the 2022 politics or the proposed review of the constitution,” said the Deputy President.

He spoke on Sunday in Suswa, Narok county, where he attended an interdenominational prayer service.

Present were Interior Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick Ntutu and Narok Governor Samuel Tunai.

Others were MPs Korei Lemein (Narok South), Ken Aramat (Narok East), David Sankok (nominated ), Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West), Soipan Kudate (Woman Rep, Narok), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri) and Dominic Kosgei (Sotik).

Ruto said he would not tire in pushing for development-leaning politics, adding that Kenya is past the politics of personalities, ethnicity, hate and division.

“I would work tirelessly to support President Uhuru Kenyatta in empowering Kenyans through the Big Four agenda,” he observed.

However, Ruto cautioned that the drive to transform Kenya cannot be a two-leader affair.

“We must all be united for this cause. Leaders have to be in constant communication with each other so that we can move forward together,” noted the Deputy President.

He said when leaders sit down, and talk to each other, they would easily create synergy and easily confront challenges facing the country.

“But leaders have to be honest, and disengage themselves from politics that add no value to the people,” explained Ruto.

Tunai said he would ensure Narok rallies behind the government and its projects.

“We support the call for unity among leaders. It is through our togetherness that we can serve the people with dedication,” said Tunai.

Aramat, Sankok and Tongoyo said they were behind the President and his deputy as they seek to make Kenya better.

“Those engaging is in constant politics should be aware that Kenyans are past that; the country is in dire need of better roads, regular and affordable power supply and modern healthcare,” said Kudate.