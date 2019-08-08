Tsavo a dumping ground for bodies, Haki Africa says

Tsavo National Park has been cited among the most notorious sites for dumping of bodies of persons killed by unknown people.

Many bodies of unknown persons have been found on the section along Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Haki Africa executive director Hussein Khalid said 15 unclaimed bodies are lying at Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi and three in Wesu subcounty hospital in Wundanyi.

The bodies were collected along Mombasa-Nairobi highway at different times, Khalid told the press on Wednesday.

He said the bodies had several cuts suggesting assault. Those behind the murders hope the bodies will be eaten by wild animals.

“We have visited the two morgues in a fact finding mission to ascertain claims of dumped bodies. According to medical records in Moi and Wesu morgues, the bodies were collected in different parts of the park in the last three years," he said.

"Bodies that are from Nairobi are usually found around Ndara and Miasenyi areas while bodies from Mombasa and other regions are commonly dumped around Manyani."

Khalid said most of the bodies were of people killed elsewhere and dumped in the national park.

“This is very worrying because we are seeing that the area is now being used as a place where people throw away bodies. Sometimes body parts like heads and limps are thrown in the areas also,” he said.

He asked the government to swiftly investigate and arrest those behind the serial killings and dumping of bodies in the park.

Alexander Mbela, Haki Africa’s Taita Taveta coordinator, asked the government to dispose off the unclaimed bodies.

“The county government should use the Public Health Act to bury bodies that have not been claimed for six months. Unclaimed bodies are occupying more that 50 per cent of Moi Hospital mortuary,” Mbela said.

Body dumping shot to limelight on December 30, 2014 when the body of International Criminal Court witness Meshack Yebei was found in Tsavo National Park.

Yebei was a defense witness in the case against Deputy President William Ruto at the Hague-based court.

In March, six African men were found brutally killed and their bodies dumped in Kanga, Tsavo West National Park.

Their bodies were moved to City mortuary for postmortem and identification but Khalid said no report has since been released concerning the killings.

He said the government was reluctant in bring to book people suspected to be behind the killings.