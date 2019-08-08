I rejected cabinet offer in 2017 - Martha Karua

•The Jubilee party official called on President Kenyatta to honour his promise and give Karua a Cabinet job
Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has now revealed that she rejected a cabinet position in 2017.
Karua said that she declined President Uhuru Kenyatta's offer of a cabinet post after her party promises were unfulfilled by the Jubilee party.
The former Gichugu MP was responding to a story where Kirinyaga Jubilee chairman Mureithi Kangara urged Uhuru to consider Karua for a cabinet position.
The Jubilee party official called on the President to honour his promise and give Karua a cabinet job even though she had challenged Waiguru's win in court.
During the 2017 General Election, Uhuru paraded Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Karua and said whoever will not sail through as governor will be given a job in government.
May be i should now disclose that i rejected an offer for cabinet post in 2017 after the elections. To that extent the promise was fulfilled to me but promises to @narckenya remain unfulfilled https://t.co/mmlDbS0RiB— Martha Karua (@MarthaKarua) August 7, 2019
Kangara, however, urged Karua to accept the verdict of the highest court and wait to have another date with voters when the time comes.
Kangara said the Narc leader could have borrowed a leaf from former Meru Governor Peter Munya who did not contest the election of Kiraitu Murungi. Munya was later handed the Cabinet position for Trade.
Karua spoke on the day the Supreme Court dismissed her petition by Narc challenging Waiguru's 2017 victory.
In a decision read by Justice Isaac Lenaola, the apex court said it had no jurisdiction to handle the matter since the time frame for filing the suit had lapsed.
In August 2018, Karua suffered a similar blow after the Court of Appeal dismissed her petition challenging the Waiguru's win.
The appellate court in upholding Waiguru’s victory said Karua failed to convince the court she suffered prejudice when the electoral commission failed to produce the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIMS) kit.
Karua had moved to the Court of Appeal a week after Kerugoya High Court dismissed her petition challenging the election of Governor Waiguru.
She challenged Kerugoya High Court's decision of dismissing her petition.