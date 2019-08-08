I rejected cabinet offer in 2017 - Martha Karua

Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has now revealed that she rejected a cabinet position in 2017.

Karua said that she declined President Uhuru Kenyatta's offer of a cabinet post after her party promises were unfulfilled by the Jubilee party.

The former Gichugu MP was responding to a story where Kirinyaga Jubilee chairman Mureithi Kangara urged Uhuru to consider Karua for a cabinet position.

The Jubilee party official called on the President to honour his promise and give Karua a cabinet job even though she had challenged Waiguru's win in court.

During the 2017 General Election, Uhuru paraded Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Karua and said whoever will not sail through as governor will be given a job in government.