City MCAs want construction of special classrooms for children with autism

• Buruburu One Primary School in Embakasi West was recognised to be one of the public schools in Nairobi that has constructed a classroom for autistic learners.
Nairobi MCAs want the executive to construct specially-equipped classrooms across all 85 wards to accommodate children with autism.
In a motion passed on Tuesday, the assembly recommended that the executive provide an early and accurate diagnosis of autism so that children living with it can be able to get assistance and education.
The mover of the motion, Nominated MCA June Ndegwa said that many children with special needs such as autism in the County Early Childhood Education Centres (ECDEs) drop out school due to an unconducive environment occasioned by lack of equipment and facilities.
"Acknowledging that autism is development disorder of neurobiological origin that can have a lifelong effect on social interaction, ability to communicate ideas and feelings imagination and establishment of relationships," she said
Recognising that autism is one of the categories of special education and is a serious lifelong, disabling condition... without the right support it can have a profound effect on individuals and families.Nominated MCA June Ndegwa
In Kenya, autism affects at least four per cent of children's population and most of them don't get the chance to go to school because of the lack of specially equipped classrooms.
Supporting the motion, Nominated MCA Hafsa Khalif said that there was a need to create awareness on autism.
"I come from a Somali community where autism is classified s mental illness. This clearly shows that there is a need for awareness on the disease," she said
Nominated MCA Millicent Jagero emphasised that the classes should be well equipped and have to reach standards for the children concerned.
Ndegwa informed the house that there are partners like Devki organization who have promised to assist in building or have a model of Autistic classes across all 17 sub counties.
In addition, the legislator said that diagnosis for autism should be done early because it is usually detected around three to four years of age.
As a result, the MCAs want the construction and equip specific classrooms for children with special needs in order to accommodate autistic learners.
They also recommended that a committee be formed to address non-compliance and violation with the primary objective being of mastering academic goals to ensure that interventions are accessible and effective so as to guarantee the success of inclusive education for learners diagnosed with autism.