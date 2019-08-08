City MCAs want construction of special classrooms for children with autism

Nairobi MCAs want the executive to construct specially-equipped classrooms across all 85 wards to accommodate children with autism.

In a motion passed on Tuesday, the assembly recommended that the executive provide an early and accurate diagnosis of autism so that children living with it can be able to get assistance and education.

The mover of the motion, Nominated MCA June Ndegwa said that many children with special needs such as autism in the County Early Childhood Education Centres (ECDEs) drop out school due to an unconducive environment occasioned by lack of equipment and facilities.

"Acknowledging that autism is development disorder of neurobiological origin that can have a lifelong effect on social interaction, ability to communicate ideas and feelings imagination and establishment of relationships," she said