Kimunya's Sh60m graft case postponed

The Sh60 million graft case against former Finance minister Amos Kimunya on Monday failed to proceed after a defence lawyer failed to turn up.

The case was scheduled for hearing before Anti-Corruption Court principal magistrate Felix Kombo. But lawyer James Gitau Singh, who is representing Kimunya, was not present.

The court was informed that he was out of town.

The prosecution was ready with the remaining two witnesses, among them an investigating officer.

Kimunya, who is also Kipipiri MP, Lilian Njenga and Jughae Wainaina are charged with fraudulently disposing of public property worth Sh60 million.

Njenga is a director of Land Adjudication and Settlement, while Wainaina is the chairman of Midlands Ltd, a company associated with the MP.

The three are facing abuse of office charges.

The prosecution alleges that in June 2005, Kimunya and Njenga allocated Midlands 25 acres of public land.

Kimunya is accused of not protecting public property and failing to disclose he was a director of Midlands.