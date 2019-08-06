Kimunya's Sh60m graft case postponed

• MP accused of not protecting public property and failing to disclose he was a director of Midlands.
The Sh60 million graft case against former Finance minister Amos Kimunya on Monday failed to proceed after a defence lawyer failed to turn up.
The case was scheduled for hearing before Anti-Corruption Court principal magistrate Felix Kombo. But lawyer James Gitau Singh, who is representing Kimunya, was not present.
The court was informed that he was out of town.
The prosecution was ready with the remaining two witnesses, among them an investigating officer.
Kimunya, who is also Kipipiri MP, Lilian Njenga and Jughae Wainaina are charged with fraudulently disposing of public property worth Sh60 million.
Njenga is a director of Land Adjudication and Settlement, while Wainaina is the chairman of Midlands Ltd, a company associated with the MP.
The three are facing abuse of office charges.
The prosecution alleges that in June 2005, Kimunya and Njenga allocated Midlands 25 acres of public land.
Kimunya is accused of not protecting public property and failing to disclose he was a director of Midlands.
Njenga is accused of disposing of public property and Wainaina of fraudulently acquiring public property registered under Settlement Fund Trustee.
Wainaina and Midlands are accused of fraudulent acquisition of public property on February 6, 2006, in Nairobi county.
The accused have denied seven counts of abuse of office, failing to disclose private interest to one’s principal and fraudulent disposal of public property.
The hearing continues on September 19.
Earlier, witness Joseph Wanuma said farmers in Kinangop, Nyandarua county, did not benefit in any way from the activities of Midlands Ltd, which allegedly bought 25 acres from Settlement Fund Trustee.
The Kinango officer from the Agriculture ministry said he has never seen papers showing how the property was transferred from the trustee to Midlands.
The witness said he had no idea who the directors of Midlands were. "The land has been transferred to Midlands by Settlement Fund Trustee. I did not know if the owners of the land had the capacity to transfer it," Wanuma said.
Former Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko had rejected Kimunya's plea for the matter to be settled out of court.
The Nyandarua government wanted the case settled but the prosecution said the matter was of public interest.
Edited by Josephine M. Mayuya