PENDING PROBE

Terror suspect held for seven days

Abdi told the court that he was too old for such activities and that he had gone the law courts to attend to a court session.

by ALVIN RATEMO Correspondent, Nyamira
03 August 2019 - 00:00
Nakuru Law Courts. Suspected is accused of taking photos of the premises.
Nakuru Law Courts. Suspected is accused of taking photos of the premises.
Image: Ben Ndonga

An Eldoret court has remanded an American national of Somali origin suspected of terrorism for seven days pending investigations. 

Mohammed Abdi appeared before senior principal magistrate S. Wewa.

The court also ordered that the suspect’s passport and his mobile phones be taken away until the investigations are complete and the matter concluded. 

Abdi was arrested in Nakuru on July 26 while was taking photographs of Nakuru law courts. 

Anti-Terrorism Prevention Unit officer William Ndunde asked the court to grant them seven days to complete investigations.

“The suspect was arrested on suspicion that he was taking photos in a court for possible terrorist activities in the area,” Ndunde told the court.

Abdullahi in his defence told the court that he was too old for such activities and that he had gone to attend to a court session.

He said that his wife and son had threatened him and that the photographs he was taking were meant to explain the degree of threat to the police. 

The matter will come up again on August 8.

(edited by O. Owino)

