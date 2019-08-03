I want to come to Kisumu to initiate projects, not just to attend funerals – Uhuru

I don’t want to come to Kisumu County for funerals but for initiating development projects, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

Uhuru was responding to Muhoroni MP Onyango K’Oyoo’s request to the President to consider initiating development projects in the region, and especially Muhoroni constituency.

“Your Excellency, don’t be bothered consulting with busybodies in this side of the world. Please ensure that there is smoke in both Chemelil and Muhoroni Sugar factories for lives to continue,” K’Oyoo said.

The legislator told the President that his constituency is also part of Kenya.

ODM leader Raila Odinga on his part said that Muhoroni and Chemelil Sugar factories were experiencing local problems.

Raila told the president that there are solutions to the local problems that they will both discuss.

Uhuru told K’Oyoo to organise with Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo so that they call him to his constituency, among other parts of the county to initiate development projects for the locals’ best interest.

The leaders spoke during Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso’s burial ceremony at Fort Tanan in Muhoroni, Kisumu County on Saturday.

Uhuru's sentiments came just a few months after Uhuru attended the burial of joined Nyong'o’s mother Dorka Owino in Seme subcounty.

Owino died on May 28 at Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi, six months short of hitting a century. She was 99.

Owino was eulogized as a selfless, generous person whose love for humanity knew no bounds. “The biggest lesson I learnt from my mother was to take care of the friends you make,” Nyong’o said.