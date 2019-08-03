Building cancer centres alone will not help - Nyong'o

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o has said that there is a need to invest in research, education and human resource specialisation to address cancer in Kenya.

Nyong'o criticised leaders who have since the deaths of Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso, Kibra MP Ken Okoth and former Safaricom’s CEO Bob Collymore have been pushing for the construction of cancer centres across the country.

“We have been talking about building cancer centres, instead we must invest in research, education and human resource specialisation. Let us realise that the job is big,” the governor said.

He spoke during Laboso’s burial ceremony at Fort Tenan in Muhoroni Sub-county on Saturday.

The governor argued that building 'brick and motor' alone will not take the country anywhere as far as the fight against cancer is concerned.

His sentiments were echoed by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka who said that there is a need for research in cancer as a strategy of finding a solution to the scourge.

Nyong'o, however, reiterated that Kisumu County has lost a great person.

He said that the late Laboso played roles of both Bomet governor and deputy chairperson of the Lake Region Development Economic Bloc.

“We have lost a governor who played an important role; ambassador in Rift Valley and deputy chairperson of the Lake Region Development Economic Bloc. Bomet people count on me, I will follow her footsteps,” Nyong'o added.

“I welcome you to Kisumu County on this day that we are having the last wedding of Governor Joyce Laboso. We are lucky that we have had two governors one in Kisumu and one in Bomet.”

Nyongo added that Laboso was very passionate about girls’ education.

The Kisumu county boss said that the efforts of uniting the country are very important.

He argued that in 2050, about 50 per cent of Kenyans will be living in urban towns and cities thereby completely riding issues of ethnicity and tribalism through intermarriages.