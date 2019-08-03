Bank's bid to strike out Sh3bn case flops

Equity Bank's application to strike out a suit by over 350 former employees demanding Sh3 billion compensation has been dismissed by the labour court.

Justice Maureen Odero of Employment and Labour Relations Court dismissed the bank's application with costs for lacking merit.

Murithi Imanyara who has since died, Joseph Kimilu and Edmund Terer sued the bank as the legal representative of the estate of Winnie Kathurima.

The bank had sought orders to struck out the main case filed by the three in which they claimed the amount not paid on dividends for the years 2005 to 2017 amounted to over Sh2.4 billion.

The plaintiffs said that their claim arose from the breach by the bank of their fiduciary duty to ensure that there was no delay in effecting the redemption of their units.

In the suit, the bank is listed as the first defendant and CEO James Mwangi, Mary Wamae and Gerald Warui as second, third and fourth.

They have been sued as the Trustees of the Equity Bank Share Ownership Plan.

While asking the court to strike out the main application, the bank said that the suit by plaintiffs could not be sustained as it was time-barred.

The bank said the case was filed six years after the lapse of 30 days from cessation of their employment with the bank.

But the plaintiffs accused the defendant of double standards in the present suit.

They claimed that some of their former colleagues had been paid their claims.

The plaintiffs told the court that in a previous suit before the High Court in Nairobi Civil Suit No. 409 of 2012 Patrick Pamba and over 350 others, the bank had admitted liability in failure to pay them.

They told the court that the bank failed to disclose to them their unit-shareholdings.

The ex-staff in their court papers say the trustees blatantly and deliberately failed to comply with the provisions of Section 117 of the Capital Markets Regulations, 2001.

The regulations provide that a repurchase of units in an ESOP shall reflect the latest traded price of the company's shares at the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

The trustees are accused of not computing the plaintiffs' redemption amounts based on the provisions of the trust deed and to refund them.

The plaintiffs said they have suffered irredeemable loss.

