Lack of CCTV at Wilson Airport tower complicates probe into GSU murder

Lack of CCTVs at Wilson Airport's second tower has left detectives struggling to put together details of last Saturday shooting that left one GSU officer dead.

The tower was being manned by Stephen Mukangi — the deceased. He and his colleague, Samson Morongo, allegedly engaged in a shootout. Morongo suffered gunshot injuries in his leg.

Morongo has been blamed for the death and faces prosecution. He has denied any wrongdoing. The Anti-terrorism Police Unit secured 14 days to detain him as investigations continue.

The Kenya Civil Aviation and the Kenya Airports Authority told the Star the tower and its security fitting remains the responsibility of the security agencies.

Investigators recovered two AK-47 guns in a thicket next to Tower 2, where the two GSU officers are alleged to have fought. They are following leads that the two officers might have turned against each other after they were assigned duties to man the tower at 10pm on Saturday.

"The guns have been taken for ballistic examination. We've interrogated the officers who used to work with Morongo and the late Mukangi as we wait for the report," a top DCI official at the headquarters told the Star.

Morongo has, however, painted a different picture of what happened. He said they were approached by two individuals dressed in GSU uniform. The two allegedly sought their help over a broken-down police vehicle at the Southern Bypass.

Upon reaching the bypass, another two officers, allegedly from the GSU, joined the four and immediately "attacked Morongo and the deceased". He said his AK-47 rifle was snatched, prompting him to run for his life.

A similar statement is captured in a police communication.

"As they walked, about 200m from the tower, they were joined by other two men in jungle uniform who turned against them. A commotion ensued and they were overpowered by those four men who fatally injured Mukangi. Morongo managed to escape," said a signal sent the same day over the friendly fire.

"Their two rifles were stolen — 1. S/no. 20010977 AK 47 with 30rds of ammunition calibre 7.62 special and 2. S/no 19110681 AK47 with 30rds of 7.62special. They were handed over to the Lang'ata DCIO for further management."

The Star established that the ATPU officials are relying on their colleagues and the ballistic report to piece together events before and during the shooting. They are collecting the evidence before preferring charges against Morongo.

Morongo's colleagues told the Star he was constantly a distressed employee and others avoided working with him.

