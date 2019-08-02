Declare cancer national disaster, lobbies say

"I am not ready yet to die. I am here to fight." These are the words of Miriam Shikami who has been battling cancer since last year.

She was among hundreds of Kenyans who came out on Thursday in Nairobi to push the government to declare cancer a national disaster.

Shikami said she is a strong fighter who does not want her child to lose her mother to cancer.

“She is way too young to be called an orphan,” Shikami said.

Like her, Sabah Salim has lost both parents to cancer. She has a sister who is battling breast cancer.

She said the government should not wait for prominent people to die "then start running all over".

Kenyans under the National Cancer Ambassadors Movement said effective cancer prevention and control calls for a multi-sectoral and multidisciplinary approach.

They want the government to set up a special fund for cancer screening, treatment and palliative care as well as ensure all essential medicines are free.

In addition, they are petitioning the National Assembly and Health ministry to set up cancer diagnosis centres in all level 3, 4 and 5 hospitals.

Health CS Sicily Kariuki on Wednesday said the data available is insufficient to make such a call.

According to the CS, for the country to reach a point of declaring cancer a national disaster, there has to be sufficient, scientific and solid data built over a period time.

“I have sat with my teams including the experts and it is not that I am not sensitive, but for us to get to that point, there are several things that need to be looked into,” she said.

Kariuki, however, maintained that the government is more than able to handle the cases. She said that so far, the government has allocated more than Sh4 billion to various sectors that handle the disease.

Responding to Kariuki, Shikami said, “By saying you need numbers it means more people should die. We don’t have to be another number, another death."

“Do I have to die and be a statistic for cancer to be declared a national disaster? People are dying.”

Disease Eradication Civil Society Assemblies founder Emily Mukomunene accused the government of poor commitment. This has led to an increase in the number of cancer deaths and late diagnosis, she said.

“The government has not taken any step to have cancer declared a national disaster. It has not given the issue the seriousness it deserves."

Members of the cancer umbrella also want the government to take a leading role in the implementation of the National Cancer Control Strategy 2017-22.

While receiving the petition on behalf of MPs, Nyali legislator Mohammed Ali promised to help in the fight against cancer.

One day we will defeat cancer, he said.

