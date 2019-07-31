Lawyer Assa Nyakundi fails to block plea-taking order

by ANNETTE WAMBULWA
31 July 2019 - 19:04
Lawyer Assa Nyakundi.
Lawyer Assa Nyakundi's lawyers on Wednesday failed in their bid to block his plea taking ordered by Justice Jessie Lessit.

They appeared before Judge Ngenye Macharia who ordered him to appear before the plea court on August 12, where they will argue all applications before the court.

Through his lawyer John Khaminwa, Nyakundi faulted Lessit for ordering him to take plea when several applications they filed have not been heard.

The DPP is yet to withdraw the manslaughter charges he was charged with at Kiambu court, which is the major bone of contention.

The lawyer argues that he cannot be charged with murder when there is an active manslaughter charge that is yet to be terminated.

On Friday last week, judge Lessit declined to hear the applications and directed that the matter be mentioned on August 12 for Nyakundi to take plea.

He is expected to answer to charges of killing his son by shooting.

 The lawyer is alleged to have killed his son on March 17, in Nairobi. Nyakundi was charged with manslaughter before the Kiambu magistrate's court on April 26 and released on a cash bail of Sh300,000.

He is out on the strength of the bail terms he deposited in the manslaughter charge at the Kiambu court.

It remains unclear if the lawyer will take plea on that day or the court will allow his lawyers to argue on the applications before court.

