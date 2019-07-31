County Assemblies Forum backs Punguza Mizigo Bill

County assemblies have supported the Punguza Mizigo constitutional amendment initiative.

The County Assemblies Forum said "it heralds some progress” for Kenya.

This is a major score for Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuro Aukot, the proponent of the push to amend the Constitution through a referendum.

The forum, which represents all the 47 county assemblies, said it had set up a team of legal experts to analyse the Bill and provide technical advice.

“Our preliminary consideration now is that this Punguza Mizigo Bill heralds some progress that we have been yearning for as Kenyans,” it said at a press conference at its Flamingo officers in Nairobi.

Chairman Ndegwa Wahome (Nyandarua county assembly speaker), said they were happy with most of the proposals in the Bill as they seek to strengthen devolution.

“We specifically are happy with the proposal for ward level development and increase of the shareable revenue to the devolved funds,” said Wahome, who is leading a new team that was elected last week.

To shore up support for the Bill, the forum said it will hold consultation meetings with the leadership of all the 47 county assemblies before making a final declaration.

Wahome said the consultation forums will be part of the broader public participation processes to examine the net benefits of the Punguza Mizigo initiative on Kenyans.

Further, the MCAs and County Speakers' lobby group revealed that they may intend to use the forums to propose joint amendments to the Punzuza Mizigo (Constitutional amendment) Bill, 2019.