Sossion still an honorable trade unionist — Atwoli

Nobody should try to manipulate the justice system to intimidate Knut boss Wilson Sossion, Cotu's Francis Atwoli has said.

Justice Nelson Abuodha on Friday upheld the move by TSC to deregister Sossion after he was nominated to Parliament by ODM, citing conflict of interest.

The Teachers Service Commission deregistered Sossion in January last year.

Atwoli on Monday said as per the Knut terms of service, any termination of employment of a full-time elected union official shall not affect their rights in the union.

“We wish to acknowledge that Sossion holds a valid and legitimate position in the Kenya National Union of Teachers,” Atwoli said.

Sossion on Saturday dismissed reports he has lost his position at the union following the decision.