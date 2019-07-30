Sossion still an honorable trade unionist — Atwoli

• Court upheld TSC decision to deregister Sossion after he was nominated to Parliament by ODM.
• Atwoli says ruling does not affect the position of SG voted in by members of Knut.
Nobody should try to manipulate the justice system to intimidate Knut boss Wilson Sossion, Cotu's Francis Atwoli has said.
Justice Nelson Abuodha on Friday upheld the move by TSC to deregister Sossion after he was nominated to Parliament by ODM, citing conflict of interest.
The Teachers Service Commission deregistered Sossion in January last year.
Atwoli on Monday said as per the Knut terms of service, any termination of employment of a full-time elected union official shall not affect their rights in the union.
“We wish to acknowledge that Sossion holds a valid and legitimate position in the Kenya National Union of Teachers,” Atwoli said.
Sossion on Saturday dismissed reports he has lost his position at the union following the decision.
He said the subject of dispute between him and the TSC has been concerning his employment contract, not registration hence "only his contract was terminated".
"Many of us in elective union positions have terminated our employment with TSC by resigning or retiring but continue to retain union offices," Sossion said.
The Central Organisation of Trade Unions secretary general reiterated that despite the decision by the court on Friday allowing TSC to deregister Sossion as a teacher, he is an honourable trade unionist who "cannot be confined within the walls of a few people with misguided interests with the union and labour movement in Kenya".
“Equally, the ruling does not affect the position of SG as he is an elected leader nominated and voted in by members of Knut.”
He said any SG should exercise their duties independently without coercion.
The labour union supports the position taken by Sossion to retain his position both as the union SG and as a nominated MP irrespective of the court ruling, Atwoli said.
He said Sossion's release by the court from active teaching was to enable him to focus on Knut activities which exclusively concerned teachers’ affairs.
Edited by R.Wamochie