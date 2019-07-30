Location of Naivasha industrial park remains a mystery

The location of the proposed industrial park in Naivasha remains a mystery.

Not even the cabinet secretaries know where the multi-million project will be set up, according to Naivasha MP Jane Kihara.

The county government is also in darkness over the location of the port.

Kihara said the location of the port was also a deep secret, only known to a few. The legislator termed it unfair to investors and local leaders.

“I have even asked the CS for Trade and Industry Peter Munya over the location of this project, and he also doesn’t know,” she said.

Kihara spoke a week after some East African countries were offered land at the park.

Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo have been allocated space at the port. The acreage has, however, not yet been determined.

When Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni visited Kenya in March, the government offered him 1,000 acres near Kedong Ranch.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir also got 10 acres for a dry port early this month.

Speaking at Mirera Primary School, Kihara said the project would transform the town and county.

She said there was a need to include local leaders in the planning.

Kihara questioned the decision to award members of the Maasai community 4,000 acres as compensation to pave the way for the dry port.

She said there were tens of IDPs from Enoosupukia, who were evicted from their farms back in 1997. They are still suffering, Kihara said.

“The President had promised that these would be the first people to be resettled in Naivasha, but we are in shock as other people have benefited,” she said.

Lakeview MCA Karanja Mburu said the county is also in darkness over the location of the port.

He said for purposes of planning, there was a need to identify the land where the port will be located so that the county would place in the necessary infrastructure.

“This is a major project that requires water, sewerage, roads and even a health centre and hence the need for advance planning,” he said.

Karanja was, however, quick to add that the assembly was fully behind the project as it would lead to job creation and an increase in revenue collected by the county.