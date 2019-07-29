Waititu's date in the dock over graft

After sending detectives in a wild goose chase for two days, Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu finally surrendered will be arraigned on Monday over Sh588 million illegal tenders.

If he had turned himself in on Friday when ordered, he would have had to spend three nights in police cells, since courts are closed on weekends.

His wife, Susan Wangari, has not yet turned herself in.

The governor, a key ally of Deputy President William Ruto, surrendered on Sunday at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission's Integrity Centre headquarters.

The Kiambu county boss is expected to face three charges: Conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property and willful failure to comply with procurement laws.

The EACC said the investigation of suspicious transactions, which finally brought down Waititu, was complex and unmasked several persons of interest by following a paper trail.

Detectives examined bank accounts and property linked to the governor’s family and associates to unravel the intricate graft web.

Early last week, the EACC tabled evidence to demonstrate that Waititu received kickbacks from contractors and used part of the money to buy a hotel on Nairobi’s University Way.

The EACC said Lake Naivasha Resort, the company which sold Waititu the hotel, received Sh6 million from a road contractor awarded a tender in Kiambu county.

Waititu also bought another prime building at the intersection of Biashara Street and Koinange Street in Nairobi's CBD, also worth hundreds of millions of shillings.

When questioned about the source of the money, the governor told investigators that he sold two petrol stations along Kangundo Road in Nairobi and topped it up with a bank loan.