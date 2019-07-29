Close

Bomet Govenor Joyce Laboso put on full bed rest, visits restricted

by FELIX KIPKEMOI
News
29 July 2019 - 13:41
Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.
Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso has been put on full bed rest, the county office said on Monday.

The office said the number of people visiting her at Nairobi Hospital has been restricted to allow her enough rest.

A statement from her office through the director of communication, Ezra Kirui, said Laboso was recuperating but is still under observation.

 

“The governor’s doctors have recommended she get enough rest for speedy recovery and advise limited visits,” read the statement.

“She acknowledges the overwhelming goodwill messages and prayers as she responds to treatment."

The governor has been undergoing medication at Nairobi Hospital since she arrived from India on July 14 after receiving treatment.

She left the country on May 29 for the United Kingdom (Royal Madden NHS hospital) where she stayed before being transferred for further treatment in India.

During the 46 days she was out of the country, Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok  had been running the county's affairs with the assistance of County Secretary Evalyne Rono.

Details of what ails the governor have not been shared to the public.

