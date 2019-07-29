Body search for Lamu medical staff to curb drug theft

Staff of the Lamu King Fahd Referral hospital will have to undergo thorough frisking by security guards.

The hospital has enforced additional security measures following increased theft of drugs and other medical equipment.

The guards have been directed to conduct physical body searches and inspect all bags and parcels being carried into and out of the hospital by staff.

An internal memo to all staff by the hospital administration has asked all them to allow the security guards to inspect them upon entering or exiting the hospital.

“Due to some cases of both confirmed and suspected fraud, all staff are advised to allow our guards to inspect them upon entering or exiting the hospital," the memo dated July 19 reads.

The decision follows a recent incident where two medical staff were found in possession of 10 vials of the drug Pethidine worth Sh1,390.

Pethidine is an addictive drug and is normally abused by individuals who are hooked to cocaine as it produces a similar effect.

Health Chief Officer Mohamed Kombo said one of the individuals is an addict while the other one is a doctor who prescribed the drug for an inexistent surgical procedure.

“The doctor said it was for surgery when in fact he was just assisting his friend who is an addict,” Kombo said.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The situation has also prompted similar measures in hospitals and dispensaries in the region.