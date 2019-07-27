There's a plot to kill devolution - Oparanya

Devolution is under attack and there is danger it may be killed, Council of Governors chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya has said.

“There is a real threat to the demise of devolution as Kenyan citizens begin to question the value of a devolved government as they express frustration. It is time we all take a step back and take a closer look at the reality around us,” said the CoG chair.

Speaking during the Council of Governor’s forum in Nakuru on Thursday to discuss the future of devolution, Oparanya said the accountability front is a big challenge.

“Citizens are not sure who to hold accountable for which services, and we the elected officials now have an incentive to shift responsibility. Elected leaders have a task to respond to why administrative and political devolution has not improved when it comes to accountability,” said the Kakamega governor.

The CoG chairman added that inequality between counties remains extreme, resulting in an increase of disillusionment on the promise of devolution hence devolution in quickly losing support among the citizens.

“There has been inequality within counties has become an extreme thorn in service delivery. As Kenyan citizens begin to question the value of a devolved government and express frustration around the ever-growing inequality, it is time we all take a step back and take a closer look at the reality around us,” he said.