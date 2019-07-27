There's a plot to kill devolution - Oparanya

• Oparanya said there are more wards being favoured over others, which cripples devolution support from Kenyans.
• The CoG chairman added that inequality between counties remains extreme, resulting in an increase of disillusionment on the promise of devolution hence devolution in quickly losing support among the citizens.
Devolution is under attack and there is danger it may be killed, Council of Governors chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya has said.
“There is a real threat to the demise of devolution as Kenyan citizens begin to question the value of a devolved government as they express frustration. It is time we all take a step back and take a closer look at the reality around us,” said the CoG chair.
Speaking during the Council of Governor’s forum in Nakuru on Thursday to discuss the future of devolution, Oparanya said the accountability front is a big challenge.
“Citizens are not sure who to hold accountable for which services, and we the elected officials now have an incentive to shift responsibility. Elected leaders have a task to respond to why administrative and political devolution has not improved when it comes to accountability,” said the Kakamega governor.
The CoG chairman added that inequality between counties remains extreme, resulting in an increase of disillusionment on the promise of devolution hence devolution in quickly losing support among the citizens.
“There has been inequality within counties has become an extreme thorn in service delivery. As Kenyan citizens begin to question the value of a devolved government and express frustration around the ever-growing inequality, it is time we all take a step back and take a closer look at the reality around us,” he said.
Oparanya said there are more wards being favoured than others, which cripples devolution support from Kenyans.
Corruption and tribalism have also been pointed as a vice in county governments that have caused locals to question the promises of devolution.
He said that the Governors have been frustrated by the Controller of Budgets for rejecting to transfer funds to run regional blocks.
He said projects formed through regional blocks were purposed to benefit the locals but remain as plans without funds.
Governors also refuted the government's claim of increasing counties' share of revenue to Sh316 billion, saying they will only accept CRAs figure of Sh335 billion.
“Governors have moved to court seeking an interpretation of provisions within the constitution as far as budget process matter is concerned. Counties have been having stalemates for years,” he said.