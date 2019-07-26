EXPERT COMMENT: Punguza Mizigo contains very radical proposals

Without getting into the particulars, the Punguza Mizigo initiative resonates with Kenyans because of the challenges and concerns it is trying to cure.

These are the very issues that have bothered public-spirited citizens for the past 50 years. This bill places the debate of representation right at the centre of the referendum proposals.

Citizens will decide at the end of what I expect to be a robust debate whether we have too many MPs, MCAs and Woman Reps. Or whether they are too few.

The debate about the formula of sharing revenue between the national and the county will also be hotly contested.

Thirdway Alliance picked on thorny issues very credibly. I recall that even the failed Okoa Kenya initiative that was sponsored by the NASA coalition had made it one of the issues.

Endemic corruption, which has become a national crisis and which bedevils our society is a problem the public would like to deal with because prevailing legal provisions seem inadequate, not to mention lack of political will.

I think that it is in line with the commentary that has been coming out over the years and the experience that Kenyans have had with some of these challenges.

I think the Punguza Mizigo proposal - especially the one-term presidency - is very radical.

The major headache is how to deal and or resolve the problems.

Thirdway Alliance has put forward their proposal, others have their proposals on how to go about it. Let us wait and see if Kenyans will adopt the proposal or whether it will be rejected.

There is also the Building Bridges Initiative which will certainly present its proposal.

We may need to wait and see how Kenyans will respond to that too.

Whether the proposals are effective or not, that is a question that will be answered another day.

The Constitution does not say the initiatives should be one or two, Kenyans will deal with them as they come.

But depending on the stages, there might be a need for the proposers and the authorities to consolidate their bills.

The Constitutional Expert Spoke to the Star