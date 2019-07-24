Mucheru in trouble for snubbing MPs four times

MPs have demanded action against ICT Cabinet secretary for snubbing a sitting on a 2015 committee’s report on restructuring Telcom Kenya’s balance sheet.

CS Joe Mucheru failed to appear before the National Assembly’s Implementation committee chaired by Narok North MP Koitalel ole Kenta for four times. MPs claimed this amounted to insubordination of their work.

On Tuesday, Mucheru wrote to the committee saying he was unable to appear as he was tasked to escort Botswana President Mokgweets Masisi who is in the country on an official state visit.

Kenta, Godfrey Osotsi (vice chairman) and Simba Arati (Dagorreti South) threatening to recommend sanctions on the CS to Parliament.

“We are very unhappy with the CS for failing to appear for the fourth time even after we notified him accordingly. We will not hesitate to ask the House to sanction him, ” Kenta said.

Osotsi said, “This is a matter of great national concern, the government could have rearranged itself to have someone do what Mucheru was to do."

The committee summoned the CS to appear before it next week on Tuesday.

Mucheru was to brief the committee on the implementation status of the 2015 special report of Public Investment Committee on the recapitalisation, privatisation and restructuring of Telcom Kenya’s balance sheet.

He had, however, maintained that Telcom is privately owned and does not fall within his docket but the MPs protested it claiming the government shareholding in the company is substantive to be ignored.

“There is nothing like a private company, the government owns 40 per cent of the total shareholding,” the committee chairman said.

The MPs at the same time expressed opposition to the proposed merger between Airtel and Telcom Kenya saying a number of issues should first be addressed.

They urged the CS to halt any merger process until the committee is fully satisfied.

Edited by R.Wamochie