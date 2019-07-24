DPP to use statement linking plaintiff to PCEA theft

The DPP will not expunge a bank statement in Sh50.9 million theft case against former Presbyterian Church of East Africa moderator David Gathanju and two others.

A senior state prosecutor informed Kiambu senior principal magistrate Stella Atambo that they wanted a statement by Equity Bank manager Rotich Chebet to be expunged from the list of witness statements and replaced with another bank statement.

Defence lawyers Dunstan Omari, Kimani Wakimaa and Stanley Kang'ahi opposed the move saying it would delay the trial since the statement implicated the current church secretary general Peter Kania in the alleged theft of church money.

Gathanju is charged alongside James Muiruri Njane and Peter Mwangi Kamuthu, both former employees of the church.

When the case came up for mention, the prosecutor informed the court that he had instruction to maintain the earlier statement.

Defence lawyers did not oppose the prosecution position on the bank statement.

Chebet's statement already supplied to the defence indicated that Kania, who is also a complainant, had authorised the transfer of the funds.

The lawyers had confirmed that they have been supplied with a copy of Chebet's statement and were ready to cross-examine her.

The statement recorded during the investigation by detective Paul Waweru said Chebet used to verify signatures on the transfer of church funds before effecting them.

She also said she would confirm from Peter Kania as per bank procedure. He at one point informed her that some money was being stolen but she told him most of the cheques were signed by him.

The charges state that on diverse dates between January 2, 2016, and June 30, 2017, at PCEA head office at South C Estate in Nairobi, they conspired to steal Sh50,940,753 which came into their possession by virtue of their employment.

They also face forgery charges which state that on January 20, 2016, at Equity Bank, Nairobi West, forged signatures on a cash transfer form with the intent to defraud, purporting it to be genuine signatures of Peter Kania Kariuki and Amon Nderi Ng'ang'a.

A number of senior church officials who have already recorded statements with police are also set to be witnesses in the case fixed for hearing on October 29 and 31 respectively.

The accused persons are out on Sh3 million bond each.

Edited by R.Wamochie