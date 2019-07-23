Botswana to back Kenya on UN post bid

President Erick Masisi of Botswana has promised his country will support Kenya's quest for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.

Speaking at a joint press conference at State House, Nairobi, after a four-hour meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Masisi said he was confident Kenya will push for the interests of Botswana and Africa.

“I want to assure the President and the people of Kenya that Botswana will be voting for you. We trust you with our issues that will be brought before the UN Security Council,” Masisi said.

“When our turn comes, we hope you will also support us,” he added.

Uhuru assured him that Kenya will return the favour when the Southern Africa nation will be seeking the same position.

There will be two seats up for grabs for Africa and for Kenya to win it must garner a two-thirds majority.

International campaigns for the powerful UNSC have been ongoing within Africa ahead of elections in September during the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly.

Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma said she was confident Kenya will get support from her peers.

“We are doing well and getting support from our friends. I will be updating the country on the progress made so far next week,” she told the Star.

Kenya has been a non-permanent member of the council twice in 1973-1974 and 1997-1998.

The UNSC comprises five permanent members with veto powers, namely, France, Russia, China, UK and the US. Five of the 10 non-permanent member slots are shared between Asian and African countries.

While the five permanent members have veto powers on issues such as peace and security and can sanction military invasion, the non-permanent members use their membership to speak on issues affecting their regions.

Masisi who received a 21-gun salute said his visit will deepen Kenya-Botswana ties, noting that Kenyans have played a critical role in development of his country.

“We have a lot to share in ICT , trade, security and other sectors of our economy. We are friends and Kenya is very important to Botswana. We share the same values,” he said.

Uhuru said Kenya will partner with Botswana to improve social and economic affairs of the two countries.

“We have many Kenyans who are living in Botswana who have made huge investments there and also people from Botswana who are in Kenya who have invested in various sectors. We have renewed our bilateral talks relating to minerals and mining,agribusiness and livestock,” he said.