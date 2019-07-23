Haji's anti-graft guns trained on big fish

DPP Noordin Haji’s order for the arrest and charging of Treasury CS Henry Rotich, PS Kamau Thugge and 26 other senior government officials marks the highest point in the renewed fight against corruption declared by President Uhuru Kenyatta a year ago.

The arrests and arraignment are also a sterling act of courage on the part of Haji in a country where there has been a serious concern the fight against corruption only targets small fish. There have been ceaseless calls for investigative agencies to go for the so-called big fish if they are to win the confidence of Kenyans.

In a clear signal that Haji is aware of these concerns and has trained his guns on suspected masterminds of mega-corruption, the DPP said his office has prioritised tracing proceeds of crime, benefits and instruments of crime, asset confiscation and forfeiture. This requires international cooperation to trace and return loot stashed away overseas.

In the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal, Haji said “investigations established that government officials flouted all procurement rules and breached their oath of office to ensure the scheme went through".

Going after the big fish such as CS Rotich and PS Thugge, who remain innocent until proven guilty in court, means the DPP will stop at nothing to fight corruption – even if the evidence leads to the highest level of government.

That Haji can order the arrest of a member of the Executive indicates he has the full backing of the President.