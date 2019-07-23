Anglo Leasing case to end in September

The prosecution in the Sh3.5 billion Anglo Leasing case is set to make concluding remarks on September 2.

The date was reached by consent of all parties involved.

This was after the court was told one of the accused persons, US businessman Bradley Birkenfeld, had disowned signatures and denied being a director of international company Infotalent Ltd which is at the centre of Anglo Leasing police project known as E-Cops.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission deputy director Julius Muraya who gave evidence in the case told the court that he and his colleague interviewed Birkenfeld.

Birkenfeld was said to be a director of Infotalent Ltd, the company awarded a tender by the government.

He said the businessman told EACC the signature said to be his was forged and that he had never been a director of the company.

Muraya was testifying in a case in which former PSs Joseph Magari and Dave Mwangi, David Onyonka and businessmen Deepak and Rashmi Kamani together with their father Rasmi Chamanlal have denied conspiring to defraud the government over Sh 3.5 billion.

Led in his evidence in chief by deputy DPP Nicholas Mutuku, the witness told the court they interviewed Birkenfeld by showing him a proposal by Infotalent dated August 22, 2003, purportedly written and signed by him.

He said Birkenfeld denied the signature, saying it was a forgery. Muraya said Birkenfeld also denied having talked to or corresponded with any Kenyan government official over the Infotalent contract.

The witness and one John Kiilu traveled to Miami in the US where they conducted an interview with Birkenfeld on June 11, 2015, in his lawyer's office.

He said this was after the Attorney General made a request for mutual legal assistance to the US government in respect of Birkenfeld and Infotalent.

Muraya said the request related to investigations into a contract for the procurement of a law and order system for the Kenya Police known as Project E-Cops single-sourced to Infotalent, which contract was purportedly signed by Birkenfeld in his capacity as a director.

He said Birkenfeld through the FBI indicated he was willing to be interviewed but in the presence of his advocate Gerald Greenberg in Miami.

The court heard that one Mario Garcia Tariche, a special Agent with the FBI was tasked to oversee the interview.

Over 100 witnesses have already testified and two, among them an investigating officer, are remaining.

Earlier, former PS John Githongo who has already testified in the case told a court Sh6.8 billion paid to one of the Anglo Leasing type companies was never recovered.