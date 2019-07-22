Man who used smokies to lure and defile pupil released on Sh200,000 bond

A man was on Friday charged with defiling a Class Six pupil after promising her some goodies.

Moses Macharia denied the charge before Kibera senior principal magistrate Esther Boke.

He is accused that on June 30 at Ruthimitu area in Dagoreti sub-county, he defiled a 13-year-old girl after luring her with smokies, foodstuffs and cash.

When the minor gave in to his idea, she left her colleagues whom she was playing with and accompanied him to a nearby field where the suspect allegedly defiled her.

Some people saw him and arrested him and on interrogating the minor, they noticed she had been defiled.

She reported the matter to her mother later.

The suspect was taken to the chief’s office where the matter was reported and later taken to the police station.

Macaharia pleaded for leniency, saying his family depended on him.

The magistrate released him on a bond of Sh200,000 with the surety of the same amount with a credible contact person.

She directed the matter to be mentioned on July 31 for the accused person to be given witness statements and documentary evidence and be heard on October 10.