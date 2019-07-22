Itumbi charged over Ruto fake 'assassination' letter

State House director of digital and new media Dennis Itumbi has been charged with making a false document without authority and publishing a false statement.

He appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot on Monday and was also charged with reprogramming a mobile phone.

The prosecution did not oppose his release on bail, but asked for stringet bond terms.

The prosecution also asked the court to bar Itumbi from publishing anything on social media related to this case.

The Samsung note 9 that was allegedly reprogrammed will be used as an exhibit and will not be given to the defence.

Itumbi's lawyer Katwa Kigen said they also need to carry out their own independent forensics on the phone.

Itumbi was released on Sh100,000 cash bail on July 10.

Magistrate Zainab Abdul had declined to honour the prosecution's request that he be detained for an additional nine days.

Itumbi was required to report at Muthaiga police station every two days before the mention of the case today.

The court also told the police to release his power bank with his phone being released in 14 days.

Itumbi has also been restrained from posting anything related to his case on social media.

As a condition for his release, the court asked that his passport be deposited in the court.

The magistrate also noted that there was no need for DCI to continue to hold Itumbi due to the fact that since his arrest, he was only taken to DCI headquarters yesterday and was questioned for only 15 minutes.

Itumbi was arrested in Nairobi's CBD over links to the fake assassination letter against Deputy President William Ruto.

The court had allowed the police to detain him for five days after the prosecution requested 14 days to complete investigations.

Magistrate Zainab Abdul ordered five-day detention of the State House operative at Muthaiga police station.

"Fourteen days is too long a period since investigations already commenced on June 20. The respondent’s phone has also been confiscated for forensic examination," Abdul ruled.

Itumbi had sensationally claimed he has an audio and a video to prove there was a plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

He requested to play the recordings in court in camera, saying the investigators were aware he has them.

“I have an audio and video recording of material that could show, subject to investigations, that a meeting could have happened at a place called La Mada at which discussions were held on the possibility of the assassination of my employer, particularly the Deputy President," he said.