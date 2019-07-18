Supplier to get back 279 laptops in fraud case

• Prosecution applied to have items released since the plaintiff has already testified
A Kiambu court has ordered the release of 279 laptops in a fraud case to the owner.
Senior principal magistrate Stella Atambo made the ruling, dismissing an objection by the defence against releasing the laptops before the full hearing of the main case.
This was after the state prosecutor made an application to have all the laptops released to complainant Idris Ahmed Buro since he has already testified.
Five accused persons: Mapili David Mapili, Jackson Kiaro Mwondi, Mercy Wahiga Wanjiku, Michael Omondi Okong'o and Alex Mutia Kaseyoka have denied defrauding Buro of 797 laptops worth Sh88.7 million through fake government tenders.
The magistrate said all procedures were followed to warrant the release of the exhibits to the owner.
The prosecutor had told the court the purpose of a special urgent hearing was for the complainant to testify so the laptops could be released to him as no one else was claiming ownership.
But defence lawyers led by Lewis Kanyoko had objected the request, saying although their clients were not claiming ownership, they wanted the laptops held until the main case was heard and determined.
Buro identified Mapili and Wanjiku who, he said, introduced themselves as senior acting head of procurement in the Ministry of ICT and head of IT respectively.
The director of two companies told Atambo that he supplied laptops and windows software at the ministry based on fake tender documents.
All the accused have denied wrongdoing.
Buro, however, said he was given fake Local Purchase Orders and letters of award with government letterheads and stamps for three contracts estimated at Sh230 million.
He supplied 797 laptops and Windows software supposedly to the ministry at Sh125,926,000 and Sh28,692,000 respectively. Through his second firm Sanabil General Supplies Ltd, he got a letter of award for supply and delivery of Panolin Hydraulic Lubricant to the government printer at Sh74,520,000, he told the court.
He said all the three awards are dated August 6, last year and signed by Mapili for Principal Secretary. He said he used to meet Mapili at the Teleposta offices.
"Mapili told me that the government was using restricted tendering since the laptops and hydrants were required urgently," the witness said.
He told the court that upon getting the first LPO, he ordered the gadgets from China through his first company Naliye Agency limited.
The court heard that when he went to Teleposta to deliver the laptops, he was informed that government stores were full and instead asked to deliver the pieces to a store in Hurlingham.
On the supply of hydrants, Buro said the accused persons introduced him to a dealer who could supply him with the material for onward delivery.
He told the court that he paid Sh23 million to the ‘approved dealer’. The court heard that when he went to pursue his payment, he was informed at both Treasury and ICT ministry that there was no such tender.
All the accused persons are charged that on diverse dates of between July 12 and September 3, at Teleposta Towers within Nairobi county, jointly with others not before the court, obtained the money from Buro.
The amount included Sh23 million in cash, 797 pieces of HP laptops valued at Sh55.8 million, 797 pieces of software windows and 10 software valued at Sh9.96 million.
The case was adjourned until July 31 for further direction.
Edited by R.Wamochie