Supplier to get back 279 laptops in fraud case

A Kiambu court has ordered the release of 279 laptops in a fraud case to the owner.

Senior principal magistrate Stella Atambo made the ruling, dismissing an objection by the defence against releasing the laptops before the full hearing of the main case.

This was after the state prosecutor made an application to have all the laptops released to complainant Idris Ahmed Buro since he has already testified.

Five accused persons: Mapili David Mapili, Jackson Kiaro Mwondi, Mercy Wahiga Wanjiku, Michael Omondi Okong'o and Alex Mutia Kaseyoka have denied defrauding Buro of 797 laptops worth Sh88.7 million through fake government tenders.

The magistrate said all procedures were followed to warrant the release of the exhibits to the owner.

The prosecutor had told the court the purpose of a special urgent hearing was for the complainant to testify so the laptops could be released to him as no one else was claiming ownership.

But defence lawyers led by Lewis Kanyoko had objected the request, saying although their clients were not claiming ownership, they wanted the laptops held until the main case was heard and determined.

Buro identified Mapili and Wanjiku who, he said, introduced themselves as senior acting head of procurement in the Ministry of ICT and head of IT respectively.

The director of two companies told Atambo that he supplied laptops and windows software at the ministry based on fake tender documents.

All the accused have denied wrongdoing.

Buro, however, said he was given fake Local Purchase Orders and letters of award with government letterheads and stamps for three contracts estimated at Sh230 million.