Senators summon Ouko, budget controller over county bills

Senators have summoned Auditor General Edward Ouko and Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo to explain discrepancies in the figures of the county pending bills.

They will appear before the Senate Public Accounts and Investments Committee chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ on Monday.

The offices of the auditor and CoB have been releasing reports with conflicting figures of the pending bills accrued by the devolved units.

In her 2017-18 county government budget implementation report, the CoB indicated that the counties had accumulated pending bills amounting to Sh108 billion as of June 30, 2018.

But the Auditor, in a special audit report on counties’ bills released early this month, indicated that the devolved units had disclosed owing contractors and suppliers Sh88.89 billion.

However, the audit revealed that only Sh51.28 billion of the amount disclosed by the counties was genuine thus rendering Sh37.60 billion as fake claims.

The Kajwang committee has invited the officers for the consultative meeting following revelations the counties had disclosed completely different figures in their financial statements.

“The auditor has released a report that the auditors themselves and the counties that were audited do not understand. So we want the auditor and CoB to clarify these issues for us because about Sh200 million of taxpayers’ money was used in this report,” Kajwang said.