Ex-ministers reminisce on Moi, Kibaki cabinet meetings

Former Cabinet ministers and other state officers under two retired Presidents have said unlike now, meetings during their time were compulsory and held every Thursday.

The former ministers served under retired Presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki.

The current Cabinet has not met for the last month, amid claims of cold wars amongst themselves.

On Tuesday, State House spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo said there was no Cabinet meeting scheduled for today.

"As of now, no Cabinet meeting is scheduled for Thursday [today] but if one is called, we will let you know," she said.

Traditionally, the President chairs the meetings to deliberate on policies, legislation and other matters of national interest.

However, it is understood Interior CS Fred Matiang'i has been chairing most meetings then briefing the head of State.

The President last chaired on June 13, during a special session where budget estimates for 2019-20 financial year were approved.

Nyandarua Governor and former Secretary to the Cabinet Francis Kimemia said the common practice is Cabinet should meet twice a month "but can also meet anytime an urgent matter arises".

Kimemia also worked under Kibaki and Uhuru. He said the bulk of work lies with subcommittees. The full Cabinet only meets to go through reports generated by the committees.

"There are various subcommittees that have a lot to deal with and in most cases are watched over by the Secretary to Cabinet. Once they finalise their work, they present them to the full Cabinet chaired by the President," he said.

Franklin Bett, former Bureti MP and longest-serving State House Controller under Moi, said it is unusual for Cabinet to miss an agenda to discuss.

He said Moi religiously chaired every Thursday meeting save for the days he was out of the country.