Esther Arunga gets 10-month sentence, released on parole

Former TV presenter Esther Arunga has been sentenced to 10 months in parole.

She was later released immediately after the ruling.

On Monday, Arunga admitted to misleading police in order to help her husband escape punishment.

Arunga's three-year-old son died as a result of blunt force trauma to his abdomen.

Sinclair Timberlake suffered fatal injuries at his family home at Kallangur, north of Brisbane, on June 2014.

His father Quincy Timberlake was charged with his murder.

