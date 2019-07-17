Porn film suspects released on bond

Thirteen suspects arraigned for filming pornography in Nyali have been released on bond.

Enock Ochieng and Merceline Atieno were released on Tuesday on Sh100,000 bond each.

The rest were released on Sh50,000 each. They appeared at the Shanzu Law Court for ruling on the bond terms.

The suspects were arrested following a raid on Thursday when15 laptops, 10 computers, and sex toys were recovered.

The suspects had on Friday been arraigned and charged with trafficking obscene publications.

Atieno and Ochieng' were also charged with executing prostitution to earn a living.

Investigators requested five more days to complete investigations saying the accused could interfere with evidence if released.

They argued the suspects could try and log into their accounts to erase crucial evidence. They said the recovered exhibits needed to be taken to the Cybercrimes Unit in Nairobi for analysis.

Following their plea, the magistrate directed they be detained at Nyali police station pending investigations.

However, yesterday senior principal magistrate Florence Macharia ruled the accused were entitled to bond, citing lack of compelling reasons for continued detention.

"I believe the police had ample time to conclude their investigation and there's no way the accused could have interfered with the evidence given that they have been in custody for the past five days. I don't find any reasons as to why we should continue holding them," Macharia said.

The case will be mentioned on July 30, the hearing is set for 25 November.

