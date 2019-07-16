VIPs prefer certain bodyguards, relatives for protection- IG

The Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has vowed to end partiality in the VIPs protection unit.

The IG said the biggest challenge facing the unit is preference from the VIPs who want to be only protected by certain individuals including their relatives.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Administration Police SGB and VIP protection headquarters, Mutyambai said all officers are equal and up to the task.

“I wish to see better management of their security, where each one of you can be allocated any VIP without special consideration,” Mutyambai said.

Mutyambai has also committed himself to improve the standard of the houses being occupied by the officers.

He said he will dedicate a bit of the budget for modernisation to put up decent houses.

The IG said police officers will be promoted without any interference.

He, however, hinted that he has received reports from the VIP officers asking for promotions for some individuals.

“I'll promote you with those requests or without those requests. What I require from you is dedication,” the IG said.

Mutyambai has also asked the officers to take manageable loans which will not stretch their financial limits.

He said loans have led some officers involved in corruption as they try to fix the situation.

The IG also formed a Chaplaincy and counselling services which will identify problems and challenges from the officials.