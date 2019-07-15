Ex-military officer tortured for attempted coup awarded Sh10m

A court on Friday awarded Sh10 million to a former Kenya Air Force officer who was tortured for allegedly participating in the attempted August 1, 1982, coup.

Justice Onesmus Makau of Employment and Labour Relations Court, while awarding ex-officer Adam Isili Mutinda, said the claimant has proved that his right to a fair hearing was violated by the state.

Mutinda, through his lawyer Ojwang Agina, had moved to court seeking compensation for the torture he went through during his arrest.

While analysing his evidence, the judge said the claimant testified that he was arrested for allegedly participating in the attempted coup and taken to Lang'ata Barracks and later to Kamiti Maximum Prison.

He said while Mutinda was in custody, he was tortured, wounded, stripped naked and paraded before the families of army officers, forced to lie on hot tarmac while naked, whipped with wire cords, denied food, slept on a lice-infested mattress and denied proper medical care.

The judge said there was no dispute that on August 1, 1982, there was an attempted coup in Kenya and that the claimant was arrested, charged, sentenced and imprisoned for 12 years for allegedly committing the crime of mutiny.

He said the claimant's evidence was not rebutted by the defence. Mutinda produced a certificate of discharge to prove that he was previously employed by the Kenya Air Force.

"He testified how on August 1, 1982, he and other officers and several servicemen were rounded up for investigation following a botched coup," the judge said.

He said the respondent did not adduce any evidence to controvert the claimant's allegations of violation of his fundamental rights and freedoms as enshrined in the retired Constitution.

Mutinda had told the court that for a long time he was taken through torture that forced him to sign a confession for the offence after which he was swiftly taken to a court-martial and sentenced.

The judge said the certificate of imprisonment produced by Mutinda indicated that he was convicted on September 24, 1982, meaning it took almost two months of torture before presenting him to court.

"I, therefore, find that the claimant's rights to liberty were violated by the prolonged detention before being charged in court."

The court also found that Mutinda's fundamental freedom from torture, inhuman or degrading punishment or other treatment was violated.

"Consequently, I enter judgement for the claimant in the sum of Sh10 million plus costs and interest at court rates," justice Makau ruled.

