We are still operational, SportPesa speaks after suspension

The board said the renewal of the licences will dependent on operations and directors of the firms getting a clean bill of health in an ongoing security vetting process.

But Kiarie in an Interview with the Star refuted claims that the company has refused to comply with the betting regulations.

“We are law abiding and tax compliance, we have certificates to prove our case. All we are saying is that trying to solve a social problem by imposing taxes is not a solution,’ she said.

“This challenge requires an all-inclusive approach from the industry regulator and stakeholders. We must all side talk and come up with measures that are accommodative to all stakeholders because such strictness being displayed will create room for more illegalities in the sector,” Kiarie added.

She said the firm’s main contention has been a situation where the government wants to impose a 20 per cent withholding tax to betting money a scenario that will see gamers pay more than they ought to.

“Withholding tax element of 20 per cent was essentially placed on the winning money and not the stake. We are not against paying taxes but we cannot allow a situation where innocent Kenyans are subjected to more taxes yet they have already paid the same in other forms,” Kiarie said.

Asked of what happens next if the suspension is upheld, Kiarie said the firm though has some faith in the system, will cross that bridge when the time comes.

According to Kiarie SportPesa is yet to understand the motivation behind the suspension.

“There must be a distinction between formal and informal business. This is not just about SportPesa but things to do with the entire industry. What we want stakeholders to understand is that in every business there is a percentage of those who would want to abuse the sector, there are those who may be doing wrong, but there needs to be fairness even in how the matters are reported,” she said.

Kiarie further distanced the firm from claims that the majority of youth in the country have ventured into betting as a full-time job.

She said the firm is open to dialogue with the state on the better approach of how to salvage the youth.

“We have a policy that says bet for fun and not a living. We have come up with educational programs on responsible gaming because we do not advocate for irresponsibility,” she said.