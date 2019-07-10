Bomet poultry project targets 70 women groups

More than 70 women groups from Bomet are set to benefit from a Sh5 million poultry project.

The scheme under the 'Inua mama na kuku' programme is one of Governor Joyce Laboso’s agenda of empowering women and will run for the next two months.

Registered women groups in every ward will receive 1,500 chicks.

While launching the programme, deputy governor Hillary Barchok said more than 1,000 women are targeted by the initiative.

Barchok said the county had procured 40,000-day-old chicks to be distributed in the next two months.

He was accompanied at the event by youth, sports and social service county executive Bernard Ngeno.

“Through this, we want to ensure our women become financially independent and get economically empowered to play a role in the growth of the county,” he said.

On his part, Ngeno said at the end of the programme the department will regroup the women and support them with incubators.

He said the department will ensure the initiative does not end with the supply of chicks but would want to grow it into an enterprise that can last.

“We do not want it to end with the sale of eggs that will be produced, our eyes are set on ensuring that the groups are facilitated with hens to start hatching and supplying chicks,” Ngeno added.

To avoid loses through the death of chicks due to poor management practices, the county has deployed two agricultural extension officials to oversee the project.

Ngeno said the extension officers have been tasked to visit the beneficiaries daily.

(edited by O. Owino)