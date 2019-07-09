CORRIDORS OF POWER

• If you thought Musalia Mudavadi's fights with Godfrey Osotsi are over think twice.
If you thought Musalia Mudavadi's fights with Godfrey Osotsi are over think twice. The Nominated MP, we are told, is planning to launch a legal challenge aimed at kicking out the former Vice President from his party. The Legislator wants to tell the court that Mudavadi's position as party leader is not provided for in the ANC constitution. He claims that there is no clear provision of how the position can be filled and for how long one can occupy it.
Has former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa beaten a hasty retreat and thrown his weight behind Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential ambitions? Well. The former CS who, after his sacking attacked Ruto and seemed to shift his support to ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, is said to have confided to his close allies that he could be considering supporting the DP's 2022 presidential bid despite a falling out with Jubilee. In one of the functions attended by Ruto in Western Kenya recently, the ex-CS is said to have appeared to soften his stance and claimed that Ruto tried to unsuccessfully to defend him before his sacking. Indeed, politics is a dirty game.
The battle for GusiiLand kingship has picked up so fast that various politicians from the region are aligning themselves. Since former powerful Minister Simon Nyachae quit politics over a decade ago, the race to succeed him has never been so vicious. With the entry of powerful Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i into the fray, the battle has heightened. While Nyamira governor John Nyagarama, whose county has been in the eye of the storm for non-performance, is obviously not in the race, a group of leaders have thrown their weight behind his Kisii counterpart James Ongwae in a two horse race. Those pushing for Ongwae' elevation claim his starring performance and ability to blend with all leaders could endear him across the two counties.
A powerful PS from Mt Kenya region caused some drama when he hosted some delegation for a night meeting at a hotel within Nairobi's Kasarani area. The PS, who despite his apolitical duties, like courting controversy, had invited a section of political leaders and technocrats from his home county for a dinner. However, things turned messy when some members of the delegation walked out in a huff claiming that the agenda of the meeting was unclear and suspect. The PS was forced to drive off a few minutes to 10 PM, 30 minutes after his arrival. It emerged that some uninvited persons gate-crashed the meeting and wanted to cause havoc.