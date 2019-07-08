NY Times pleads guilty over controversial Nairobi job advert

The New York Times has strongly defended its job advertisement for Nairobi bureau chief but pleaded guilty to taking a 'short cut' in the process.

It's International Editor Michael Slackman while responding to a dramatic video over the advertisement said he is privileged to lead one of the finest reporting staffs in the world and NY Times is committed to covering Africa, not as if it were some stereotype, but because it matters.

Last week New York Times posted the advert saying ideal candidate should enjoy jumping on news, be willing to cover conflict, and also be drawn to investigative stories.

The advert did not, however, go well with social media users.