NY Times pleads guilty over controversial Nairobi job advert

The New York Times has strongly defended its job advertisement for Nairobi bureau chief but pleaded guilty to taking a 'short cut' in the process.
It's International Editor Michael Slackman while responding to a dramatic video over the advertisement said he is privileged to lead one of the finest reporting staffs in the world and NY Times is committed to covering Africa, not as if it were some stereotype, but because it matters.
Last week New York Times posted the advert saying ideal candidate should enjoy jumping on news, be willing to cover conflict, and also be drawn to investigative stories.
The advert did not, however, go well with social media users.
“Our Nairobi bureau chief has a tremendous opportunity to dive into news and enterprise across a wide range of countries, from the deserts of Sudan and the pirate seas of the Horn of Africa, down through the forests of Congo and the shores of Tanzania,” read part of the job description.
“It is an enormous patch of vibrant, intense and strategically important territory with many vital storylines, including terrorism, the scramble for resources, the global contest with China and the constant push-and-pull of democracy versus authoritarianism.”
NYT further added: “The ideal candidate should enjoy jumping on news, be willing to cover conflict, and also be drawn to investigative stories. There is also the chance to delight our readers with unexpected stories of hope and the changing rhythms of life in a rapidly evolving region.”
But I plead guilty to taking a short cut: Rather than write a new job description, a posting from about 18 months went out. I gave it a cursory look, and approved it. Mea Culpa.— Michael Slackman (@meslackman) July 7, 2019
But Slackman who has previously been posted in Cairo, Berlin, Moscow, Albany and Melville admitted to having been behind the posting.
“Dear Lam Sisterhood, Thank you. I loved and learned from your “dramatic reading.” I deserved it!. That job posting was my doing and I want to explain what happened. We are currently looking for three correspondents to cover Africa and I saw this as an opportunity to find the best there is,” he said.
Slackman said he pleads guilty to taking a short cut in the ad rather than writing a new job description, a posting from about 18 months ago.
“I gave it a cursory look, and approved it,’ he said.
The editor said their correspondents should, however, be judged on the quality of their work and not the said job posting.
“If you are a journalist, and you are interested in covering Africa for @nytimes, please send me a note on how you would approach the job. If you want to make a video, that’s cool, too,” he said.