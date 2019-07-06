Muthaiga OCS interdicted over Itumbi photos in police cell

Muthaiga OCS Alphonce Kamengua was interdicted on Thursday for allegedly allowing State House digital director Dennis Itumbi and his friends take selfies inside a police cell.

The photos were shared on social media by Itumbi’s friends.

Nairobi regional police commander Philip Ndolo said that officers allowed Itumbi and his friends too much access including allegedly leaving the cells to sit outside where the photos were taken.

"The OCS is the officer in charge of a police station and is, therefore, responsible for whatever goes on in the station," Ndolo said.

He spoke to Star on the phone.

Those captured in the pictures include TV Journalist Jacque Maribe, politician Josiah Murigu, and Itumbi's brother David Itumbi.

Ndolo said investigations have been launched over the officer’s conduct. He said that investigations will take between one to two weeks.

"If found innocent, he will continue discharging his duties. However, if found guilty, disciplinary action will be taken on him," Ndolo said.

Itumbi was on Thursday detained at Muthaiga police station after the DCI protested his plea to be released on bail.

He was arrested in Nairobi's CBD on Wednesday over a fake assassination letter against Deputy President William Ruto.

He was taken to DCI headquarters and spent the night at the same police station.

Itumbi will spend three more days at the Muthaiga police station as detectives investigate how he is linked to the letter. The court allowed detectives to hold him for five days.

He appeared before Milimani court magistrate Zainab Abdul on Thursday as the prosecution sought to detain him for 14 days to complete investigations.

Abdul said 14 days is too long and the respondent's mobile phone is being forensically examined.

Itumbi had protested his detention, citing concerns about his security. He requested to be put under house arrest or held in custody at Muthaiga, Gigiri or Kileleshwa police stations or State House if he is not granted bail.

Itumbi said Kamukunji police station, the proposed area of detention, was not safe. Abdul said investigations are at an advanced stage as they started in June 20.

Itumbi will be held at Muthaiga police station until the mention of the case on July 10.

The prosecution said the matter being investigated touches on the security of the state, hence releasing him will be taken as a joke.

The investigations are to include looking into a WhatsApp group called Tangatanga movement group with 256 members.

The defence argued the arrest of Itumbi was just for drama as the WhatsApp group has 256 members yet all of them were not all arrested.

"The WhatsApp group includes governors, senators, and MPs who are influential, yet he is a mere public servant. Itumbi is not in a position to interfere with or influence these influential members," the defense said.