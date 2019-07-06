EACC investigates hiring in Governor Ngilu’s office

The EACC has turned its spotlight on the Kitui county government where it is investigating hiring of staff in Governor Charity Ngilu's office.

A letter from the EACC summons officials of the outgoing Kitui County Public Service Board led by the chair Rose Masya for interviewing and recording of statements.

The board members are Dr Naumi Mawia, Bridgit Mutemi and Samuel Muthui Ikima. They have all been asked to visit the Machakos EACC offices on Wednesday, July 10.

The EACC is looking into the hiring of staff tasked with implementation of Ngilu's five-pillar election manifesto.

The unit domiciled in the office of the governor is headed by Ngilu's adviser Nene Nzyuko.

The pledges include food, water, health care, education, youth and women empowerment and wealth creation.