Let's unite for a prosperous East Africa - Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on East Africans to unite in order to develop a prosperous region.

The President said through open trade and enhanced people-to-people interactions, the region will be able to deal with the challenges facing its people including poverty.

"We must aim to remove all barriers that hinder the free movement of our people across our borders," Uhuru said adding that East Africans are one people with a shared heritage and a common destiny.

Uhuru spoke when he addressed thousands of Chato town residents in Northern Tanzania who gathered to welcome him during the start of his two-day private visit of the region at the invitation of President John Pombe Magufuli.

He cautioned political leaders against making inflammatory remarks saying no one will be allowed to sow seeds of division among East Africans.