Court extends arrest warrant against Ugandan

A court on Thursday extended a warrant of arrest against a Ugandan charged with defrauding an international trader of Sh23 million in a gold deal.

Kayombya Gorman alias Timothy Mureithi is being sought by police for jumping bail. He is charged alongside lawyer Munzala Javier Runili, businessman Jared Otieno, Philip Nashon Aroko, Roy Shirekuli and Ismail Shikanda Aballah.

They allegedly defrauded Samier Entoro, a Brazilian who is an investor in the country.

When the matter came up for mention before Nairobi chief magistrate Francis Andayi, the prosecution informed the court the accused who has been on the run since last year has not been arrested.

The magistrate extended the arrest warrant against the accused and directed the case to be mentioned on August 14.

The accused are said to have defrauded the complainant between May 15 and June 9 last year on the pretext that they could export eight kilogrammes of gold to him in Dubai.

The prosecution alleges that the transaction was carried out at Aroko's company, Avaala Metals Ltd.

The suspects are out on a cash bail of Sh 500,000 each.