Dennis Itumbi to be detained at Muthaiga police station for 5 days

In Summary

• Detectives to probe Tangatanga WhatsApp group which includes governors ,senators and MPs

by FAITH NYASUGUTA
News
04 July 2019 - 15:27
Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi at a Milimani court on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Image: EZEKIEL AMING'A

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi will spend five days at the Muthaiga police station as detectives investigate how he is linked to a fake assassination letter against DP William Ruto.

Itumbi appeared before Milimani court magistrate Zainab Abdul on Thursday as the prosecution sought to detain him for 14 days to allow time for investigations.

Abdul said 14 days are too long and the respondent's mobile phone is being forensically examined.

Itumbi had protested his detention, siting concerns about his security. He requested to be put under house arrest or held in custody at Muthaiga, Gigiri, Kileleshwa or State House if he is not granted bail.

Abdul said investigations are at an advanced stage as they started in June 20.

Itumbi will be held at Muthaiga police station until the mentioning of the case on July 10.

Itumbi was arrested in Nairobi's CBD on Wednesday over a fake assassination letter against Deputy President William Ruto.

He was taken to DCI headquarters and spent the night at Muthaiga police station.

According to the prosecution, the matter being investigated touches on the security of the state hence releasing him will be taken as a joke.

The prosecution wants to forensically examine Itumbi's phone.

 

The investigations are to include looking into a WhatsApp group called Tangatanga movement group with 256 members.

The defence argued the arrest of Itumbi was just for drama as the WhatsApp group has a total of 256 members who were not all arrested.

"The WhatsApp group includes governors, senators and MPs who are influential, yet he is a mere public servant, Itumbi, who is not in a position to interfere with or influence these influential members," the defence said.

 

 

