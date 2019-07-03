Machakos High School closed after dorm fire

Machakos Boys High School has been closed indefinitely following a fire that razed a second dormitory at the institution on Monday evening.

School principal Khai Indimuli said the institution was shut since they did not have space in the remaining dormitories to accommodate students.

Indimuli said the razed dormitory had a capacity of 200 students who could not be accommodated in other dormitories because of the first fire that burnt down a Form One dormitory on June 24.

No casualties were reported in both cases. The principal said police are investigating.

"We communicated to their parents and told them that those who can should come to collect their children and those who are unable to come should send them bus fare,” Indimuli said.

He addressed the press at the school on Tuesday. He said the incidents seemed suspicious as they happened a week apart.

“It doesn’t look normal to us. I feel that there could be something more than meets the eye because we have not had problems with our students,” he said.

Indimuli said the students had a program on peace on Monday morning before the dormitory got burnt the same evening.

“Students appear not to have a problem. Even when they came in to rescue other wings that did not get burnt. They never damaged the window panes,” he added.

He said the boys managed to salvage some of their personal belongings.

He said they had a meeting chaired by the Machakos subcounty director of education on Monday night and agreed to release the students.