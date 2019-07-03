Let port terminal privatisation be competitive, envoys tell Kenya

Britain, France, Denmark and Japan have protested the privatisation of the second container terminal at the port of Mombasa, saying the process is designed in favour of one company.

The countries, through their ambassadors, have written to the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Transport, saying the process is not transparent.

They want the privatisation of the Sh27 billion terminal to be subjected to competitive bidding.

“We deeply regret the lack of transparency in the ongoing process, aiming at granting the operation of the CT2 to a single operator without any competition," the ambassadors said.

They said the terminal is the most modern facility of the port of Mombasa and that international operators would appreciate to be invited to compete for through an open and transparent bidding process.

The letter, dated June 4, was signed by Mette Knudsen (Denmark), Aline Kuster (France), Yoshihiro Katyama (Japan) and Nic Hailey of Britain).

The Transport ministry has proposed amendments to allow Kenya National Shipping Line and a private Italian company, the Mediterranean Shipping Company, to run the container terminal which includes berths 20 and 21.

The government wants to amend Section 16 of Merchant Shipping Act, 2009, which currently bars shipping lines from operating seaports.

The amendments are contained in the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendment) Bill, 2019.