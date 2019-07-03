Jubilee ratifies removal of Kiambu majority leader, three others

The Jubilee Party has given Kiambu MCAs seven days to hold elections of the House leadership to replace impeached officials.

The party on Monday ratified the impeachment of the Leader of Majority Anthony Ikonya and his deputy Alex Kabuu.

Chief whip James Kimani resigned while his deputy Margret Njeri was aslso kicked out.

Over 60 Jubilee party MCAs out of 92 passed a vote of no confidence in the House leadership.

The removed leaders were accused of collusion with the executive, inability to handle party members, poor performance, intimidation and being unruly.

The county legislators have proposed Ndeiya MCA Gideon Gachara, while Ann Wanjiku (Nominated) becomes his deputy.

Gachara was among the MCAs who challenged the county’s controversial supplementary budget in court.

Simon Karema (Theta) is the new whip. Nominated MCA Margaret Mwango will be his deputy.

The MCAs agreed the leaders were unable to steer the party members to the required productivity.

The MCAs had last week held a kamukunji at the assembly lounge to finalise the impeachment plot.

Speaker Stephen Ndichu was kicked out of the kamukunji after he tried to intervene to get them to drop the motion of no confidence.

Kiambu county assembly and the county government have been marred by a myriad of challenges, especially of leadership.

In June, 13 current and former senior officials were questioned by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The anti-graft agency had cast its net wider as it traced alleged stolen funds from the county since 2016.