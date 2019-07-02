Witness identifies suspects in Sh88.7m laptops fraud case

A witness has identified two out of five suspects he said played a big role in defrauding him of Sh 88.7 million laptops in a scheme involving fake government tenders.

Idris Ahmed Buro identified Mapili David and Mercy Wanjiku, whom he said introduced themselves as senior acting head of procurement in the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology and head of IT, respectively.

Buro, who is a director of two companies, told Kiambu senior principal magistrate Stella Atembo that he was defrauded after supplying laptops and windows software at the Ministry of ICT based on fake documents.

He was testifying in the case in which Mapili, Wanjiku, Jackson Kiharo, Michael Okongo and Alex Mutia Kesyoka have denied defrauding him of Sh88,784,340.

He told court he was given fake Local Purchase Orders and letters of award with government letterheads and stamps for three contracts estimated at Sh230 million.

He said he supplied 797 laptops and windows software to the ministry for Sh125,926,000 and Sh28,692,000, respectively.

Buro, through his second firm, Sanabil General Supplies Ltd, got a letter of award for supply and delivery of Panolin Hydraulic Lubricant to the Government Printer at a cost of Sh74,520,000.

He said all the three awards are dated August 6, 2018, and signed by Mapili for the Principal Secretary. He said he used to meet Mapili at Teleposta offices.

"Mapili told me that the government was using restricted tendering since the laptops and hydrants were required urgently," Buro said.

He told the court that upon getting the first LPO using his first company Naliye Agency limited, he ordered the gadgets from China.

The court heard that when Buro went to Teleposta to deliver the laptops, he was informed that the government stores were full and instead asked to deliver the pieces at a store in Hurlingham.

On the supply of hydrants, Idris said that the accused persons introduced him to a dealer who could supply him with the material for onward delivery.

He told the court that he paid Sh23 million to the ‘approved dealer’.

The court heard that when he went to pursue his payment, he was informed at both the Treasury and ICT ministry that there was no such tender.

All the accused persons are charged that between July 12 and September 3, at Teleposta Towers within Nairobi County, jointly with others not before court, with intent to defraud, they obtained the money from Idris.

The case was adjourned until Thursday when Buro will compete his testimony.