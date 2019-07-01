Crop yield declines due to poor soil health — experts

Crop yield has been declining countrywide due to lack of attention on soil health, agriculture experts have said.

They said that while the most emphasis is placed on supplying fertilisers to farmers mainly in the food basket regions, less is said about the state of soil testing laboratories in the areas.

They addressed a uring a recent conference at a city hotel on transforming food systems. The experts included university dons and researchers specialising soil health and agronomy

The state also does little to subsidise the cost of essential soil testing to ensure farms receive fertilisers that are appropriate, good quality and affordable.

“Misuse and excessive use of fertilisers in our fields are really degrading our soils," the University of Nairobi’s Ratemo Michieka said.

Agricultural space is also facing enormous pressure from other economic activities like real estate, he said.

“We need urgent intervention to stop the downward spiralling fertility. The fertilizer use is important, but it must be sustainable,” he said.

Michieka, who is a former Nema director general, and other specialists called on the government to invest in soil testing labs and educate farmers to test their soils before every planting season.

Testing soil is just as important as having the seeds and fertilisers for good yields if we are to be food secure, they added.

In December last year, Agriculture PS Hamisi Bonga had promised the state would test and profile soil health countrywide to curbing declining soil fertility.

It was to be done before distributing e-vouchers for fertiliser for this year's planting season.

“We are currently working on a scheme to issue e-voucher to farmers in the next planting season to ensure that they only get the fertiliser that suits their soils at their local agro-vets,” Prof Boga said.

It is not clear how far the state has gone with this plan. The PS was not available for comment.

The government spends about Sh4 billion annually to subsidise fertiliser.

The PS deplored high levels of soil degradation caused by the continuous use of wrong fertiliser that has cut production of maize per acre from 35 bags to about 15 bags.

The government has been recommending other fertilisers such as Single Super Phosphate, which has the same components as DAP — and others — but farmers have not been keen to change.

Experts also expressed concern about the use of synthetic pesticides that undermine the sustainability of soil fertility and are detrimental to human health.

Research by Biovision Africa Trust shows that the health cost attributed to the use of synthetic pesticides by small-scale farmers could reach Sh900 billion in a year if their excessive use is not checked.

“In Kenya and even in Africa, we do not educate farmers on what, how and when to use these compounds. Excessive pesticide use not only kills but poisons the soil because of lack of awareness on how much they should apply,” Michieka said.

He added hat 50 per cent of crop loss globally is due to pests, with insects consuming five to 20 per cent of farmers’ yield.

(Edited by V. Graham)