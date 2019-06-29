Trader tells court he was defrauded Sh88.7m in fake tenders

A businessman narrated to the court how he was defrauded more than Sh88.7 million in a fake government tenders scheme.

Idris Ahmed Buro, who runs two private companies, told Kiambu senior principal magistrate Stella Atembo that he was conned after supplying laptops and software at the MInistry of Information Communication and Technology.

He was testifying in a case in which Mapili David, Jackson Kiharo, Mercy Wahiga Wanjiku, Michael Okongo and Alex Mutia Kesyoka have denied defrauding him of the cash.

The complainant told the court that he was given fake Local Purchase Orders letters of award with government letterheads and stamps for three contracts estimated at Sh230 million.

He told the court that Mapili introduced as acting head of procurement in the ministry of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) while the third accused Wanjiku introduced as head of IT.

He identified them in court. He said he supplied 797 laptops and windows software supposedly to the ministry at Sh125,926,000 and Sh28,692,000, respectively. Buro, through his second firm, Sanabil General Supplies Ltd, got a letter of award for supply and delivery of Panolin Hydraulic Lubricant to Government Printer at a cost of Sh74,520,000.He said all the three awards are dated August 6, 2018, and signed by Mapili for Principal Secretary.

Idris said that Mapili introduced himself as acting head of procurement at the ministry of ICT and could often meet him in the ministry’s Teleposta offices on either the 9th or 10th floor.

"Mapili told me that the government was using restricted tendering since the laptops and hydrants were required urgently," said Idris.

He told the court that upon getting the first LPO, using his first company Naliye Agency limited, he ordered the gadgets from China.

The court heard that when Idris went to Teleposta to deliver the laptops, he was informed that Government stores were full and instead asked to deliver the pieces at a store in Hurlingham.On the supply of hydrants, Idris said that the accused persons introduced him to a dealer who could supply him with the material for onward delivery.

He told the court that he paid Sh23 million to the ‘approved dealer’. The court heard that when he went to pursue his payment, he was informed at both the Treasury and ICT ministry that there was no such tender.

All the accused persons were charged that between July 12 and September 3, at Teleposta Towers in Nairobi County, jointly with others not before court, with intent to defraud, they obtained the money from Buro.

The amount included Sh23,000,000 in cash, 797 pieces of HP laptops valued at Sh55,821,880 and 797 pieces of software windows 10 software valued at Sh9,962,500.