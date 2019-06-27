Fake Gold: Kobia to appear in Court for defrauding Dubai national Sh170 million

Controversial Businessman Paul Kobia is expected in court this morning to answer charges of defrauding a Dubai national of Sh170 million.

Kobia was arrested by Detectives from the Serious Crime Unit at his home along riverside drive in Kileleshwa after a five hour raid.

He was arrested alongside 14 other people believed to be his employees.

Directorate of Criminal investigation said the arrest followed a report that had been made by a Dubai National who was conned about 1.7million US dollars.

The directorate further said USD140,000 was paid in Kenya & the rest in Dubai for sale of 50kgs of gold.

The other suspects are Simeon Wanaina, Paul Gichuhi, Benjamin Mutisya, Patrick Mweu, Samson Kibet, Faith Kioko, Joyce Wenani, Miriam Nyambura, Consolata Thirindi, James Masai, Doreen Kathambi, Tanya Yvonne Goes and Gabriel Ndururi Murage.

“Upon search at Kobia’s house, seven suspected Gold nuggets, six Motor Vehicles, Wooden Central Bank ogf Kenya Stamp, Thermo scientific Arton Analyser, Platinum Thermo Couple Machine, Money Counting Machine, ETR Machine, Assorted seals/stamps and Suspected counterfeit goods were confiscated, “ the directorate said.

Initial reports indicated that the detectives did not get crucial evidence that would link the businessman to the fake gold scam.

However before he was taken for grilling, Kobia told journalists his arrest was political.

He said he is interested in vying for the presidency in 2022 and some people want to make sure he does not succeed.

“I am being harassed and arrested just because I want to be president in 2022. Just because I have seen corruption and I want to expose it they come to arrest me,” he said amid push and pull with the detectives.